July 10, 2023
by
Josh Frank
July 10, 2023
Richard D. Wolff
It’s Hard for Americans to Engage in China-Bashing Without Tripping on Contradictions
Ron Jacobs
Let’s Be Clear, Cluster Bombs are an Escalation
Eric Draitser
A Leftist Response to the US Supplying Ukraine with Cluster Bombs
Vijay Prashad
A Brutal Colonial Legacy is Tinder for the Fires That are Sweeping Across France
Nick Pemberton
The Green Party Question
Ramzy Baroud
Burning of the Quran and the Counter-offensive: Why the West is Panicking
Robert Fantina
Israeli Brutality: A Cruel Exercise in Futility
Howard Lisnoff
Our Forever Home
Tom Conway
Why Workers Demand Julie Su’s Confirmation as Labor Secretary
Dean Baker
Economy Added 209,000 Jobs in June, Unemployment Edged Down to 3.6 Percent
Ralph Nader
Suggestions for Progressives to Become Stronger
Kevin Martin
The Beginning of the End of the War in Ukraine?
Fred Gardner
Freedom’s Just Another Word for Something Else to Sell
Weekend Edition
July 07, 2023
Friday - Sunday
Michael Hudson
Should There be a Supreme Court? Its Role Has Always Been Anti-Democratic
Jeffrey St. Clair
The Meaning of Jenin
Stephen F. Eisenman
Florida Fever Dreams
Eve Ottenberg
The U.S. is a Nation of Savage Inequality
Richard Falk, Daniel Warner and Matthew Stevenson
Why Isn’t There Peace in Ukraine? A CounterPunch Colloquy in Geneva
Robert Hunziker
The Greenland Threat Escalates
Ron Jacobs
Jimmy Carter: The Bridge from Nixon to Reagan
Ramzy Baroud
No Palestinian State and the PA ‘Works for Us’: Netanyahu’s Remarks Should Inspire Paradigm Shift
Joe Allen
Teamsters/ UPS Negotiations: Specter of a Strike?
Patrick Mazza
How the US Moved from a Continental to Global Empire
Kevin Revier
When We Call to Abolish Prisons, What About Trump?
David Yearsley
Mud, Stone and Roots: Adirondack Hiker’s Hell
Howie Hawkins
Pricey Propaganda Against Ukraine Solidarity
Seiji Yamada
Anthony Fauci and Gain-of-Function Wargames
Binoy Kampmark
Graceless at Lord’s: The Class Goons Strike Back
Andrew Cockburn – Claud Cockburn
Twenty-Five Years of Hunger and War
Prabir Purkayastha
India Will Pay 70% of Cost but Micron Will Own 100% of the Plant—A Curious Business Model
Norman Solomon
Making Madness Normal in Wartime
Jonah Raskin
Kate del Castillo: the Reigning Queen of the Telenovela
Steve Fraser
The Return of Child Labor Is the Latest Sign of American Decline
Thomas Knapp
US War on Mexico Wouldn’t Win the US War on Drugs
Beverly Gologorsky
You Can Fight City Hall
Alexander Cockburn
Would Lenin Have Become a Maoist? A Chat With Paul Sweezy and Harry Magdoff