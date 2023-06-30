The Architecture of Cities: Paris

I have been coming of age as recently as today, and as far back as my memory allows.

I remember my first Croque Monsieur at a busy touristy restaurant on Avenue Champs-Élysées. The top slice of bread had two branded corners: the left corner of the crust was an emblazoned postage stamp of the Arc de Triomphe. The right corner of the crust was an emblazoned postage stamp of the Eiffel Tower.

My eyes know no lies. Like a gator’s eyes widening above the swamp’s crest, John Lennon whispered “I Am the Walrus”. For a nano second, I was the Walrus. There doesn’t have to be an explanation when your eyes experience a thunderous wonderment. Just allow your body to rock a bit more until it settles. I was in Paris.