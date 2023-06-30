Roe V. Wade One year Later

by

On June 24 2022, the US Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, the landmark piece of legislation that made access to an abortion a federal right, throwing abortion policy back to the judgement of individual states. According to a recent poll, 61 percent of Americans expressed their disapproval of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Among those surveyed, slightly over half (53 percent) strongly disapproved of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision, which concluded that the Constitution does not guarantee the right to abortion. The poll conducted by NBC News revealed a clear division along party lines, with 92 percent of Democrats disapproving of the ruling, while 65 percent of Republicans expressed approval.

Last week, Vice President Kamala Harris spoke for millions of women when she said, “How dare they attack basic healthcare? How dare they attack our fundamental rights? How dare they attack our freedom?”

She continued, “Extremist Republicans in Congress have proposed to ban abortion nationwide. But I have news for them. We’re not having that. We’re not standing for that. We won’t let that happen.”

The Roe v. Wade controversy revolves around a landmark court case in the United States that took place in 1973. The case involved a woman named Jane Roe (a pseudonym used to protect her identity) who wanted to have an abortion, but it was illegal in her state except under certain circumstances. Roe argued that the laws restricting abortion violated her constitutional right to privacy.

The Supreme Court heard the case and issued a decision that has had a significant impact on abortion rights in the country. The court ruled that a woman has a constitutional right to have an abortion under the due process clause of the Fourteenth Amendment, which protects a person’s right to privacy. This decision made it legal for women to have abortions across the United States.

However, the Roe v. Wade decision has been highly controversial and has sparked ongoing debates. As supporters of the decision, we argue that it protects women’s reproductive rights and allows them to make personal decisions about their bodies. We believe that restrictions on abortion can harm women’s health and limit their choices.

Since the Roe v. Wade decision and until last year, there have been numerous attempts to restrict or overturn it. Some states have passed laws imposing restrictions on access to abortion services, such as waiting periods or mandatory counseling. These laws have faced legal challenges, with both sides of the debate continuing to fight for their positions.

The controversy surrounding Roe v. Wade remains a highly debated and emotionally charged topic in American society, touching on issues of personal autonomy, ethics, and the role of government in regulating reproductive rights.

On June 23, The White House published a press release saying, “Today, more than 23 million women of reproductive age—one in three—live in one of the 18 states with an abortion ban currently in effect. In the last year, women have been denied essential medical care to preserve their health and even save their lives. They have been turned away from emergency rooms, forced to delay care, and made to travel hundreds of miles and across state lines for needed medical care. Despite this devastating impact on women’s health, Republican elected officials continue to advance these bans at both the state and national level.”

The press release continued, “President Biden and Vice President Harris stand with the majority of Americans who believe the right to choose is fundamental—and who have made their voices heard at every opportunity since the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. As the President has made clear since the day of the Dobbs decision, the only way to ensure women in every state have access to abortion is for Congress to pass a law restoring the protections of Roe v. Wade.”

The Biden administration is taking action to protect women against the tyranny of the Right. It has listed many steps it is taking, including: Ensure Access to Emergency Medical Care.

The Administration is committed to ensuring all patients, including women who are experiencing pregnancy loss, have access to the full rights and protections for emergency medical care afforded under federal law—including abortion care when that is the stabilizing treatment required.

Defend FDA Approval of Medication Abortion in Court.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and DOJ are defending access to mifepristone, a safe and effective drug used in medication abortion that FDA first approved more than twenty years ago, and FDA’s independent, expert judgment in court—including in a lawsuit in Texas that attempts to eliminate access nationwide.

Protect Access to Safe and Legal Medication Abortion.

On what would have been the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade on January 22, President Biden issued a Presidential Memorandum directing further efforts to protect access to medication abortion, including to support patients, providers, and pharmacies who wish to legally access, prescribe, or provide mifepristone—and to safeguard their safety and security, including at pharmacies.

Partner with State Leaders on the Frontlines of Abortion Access.

The White House released a new report on the battle for abortion access at the state level and the Administration’s engagement with state leaders over the past year. The report underscores the Administration’s ongoing commitment to partnering with leaders on the frontlines of protecting access to abortion—both those fighting extreme state legislation and those advancing proactive policies to protect access to reproductive health care, including for patients who are forced to travel out of state for care.

Defend Reproductive Rights in Court.

DOJ created a Reproductive Rights Task Force, which monitors and evaluates state and local actions that threaten to infringe on federal protections relating to the provision or pursuit of reproductive health care, impair women’s ability to seek abortion care where it is legal, impair individuals’ ability to inform and counsel each other about the care that is available in other states, ban medication abortion, or impose criminal or civil liability on federal employees who provide legal reproductive health services in a manner authorized by Federal law.

Defend the Right to Travel.

On the day of the Dobbs decisions, Biden reaffirmed the Attorney General’s statement that women must remain free to travel safely to another state to seek the care they need. President Biden committed his administration to defending “that bedrock right,” and DOJ continues to monitor attempts to restrict a woman’s right to travel to receive lawful health care.

Democrats ardently support abortion rights because they recognize the crucial importance of reproductive autonomy and women’s rights. We believe that individuals should have the freedom to make choices about our own bodies and reproductive health, without the interference of the government or restrictive laws.

We firmly assert that women should have access to safe and legal abortion services. We understand that restrictive abortion measures only push women towards dangerous and life-threatening alternatives. By upholding Roe v. Wade and advocating for expanded access to reproductive healthcare, Democrats prioritize the well-being and autonomy of women across the country.

Moreover, we must view reproductive rights as human rights. We recognize that without access to comprehensive reproductive healthcare, women’s lives can be severely impacted. Access to safe and legal abortion empowers women to make decisions that align with their personal circumstances, whether it’s about family planning, career aspirations, or their overall physical and mental well-being.

Furthermore, restricting abortion disproportionately affects marginalized and low-income women, exacerbating societal inequalities. We must ensure that women from all backgrounds have equal access to reproductive healthcare services, thus promoting social justice and equality.

Today more than ever, we must place an emphasis on women’s autonomy, recognize reproductive rights as human rights, prioritize women’s health and safety, and aim to create a more equitable society where all women can exercise their reproductive choices freely.