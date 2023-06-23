by

Under discussion’s

Etruscan constructions:

The trusty Etruscan arch

The marches through arches we took

The arcades/ Standing all day

Yanking away at the joysticks of these

Arcadian machines

Staring at screens — at Pa‘n at a picnic

Now Pan’s in Atlantis, Theocritus says

In submarines and limousines

The kings and queens

Who hoard the beans

Will see Pan and panic as

Orcus the Etruscan god

of the underworld,

And its minerals, folds them all under.

What they extract

Orcus takes back.

Or, maybe, it is simply that

Divine justice

Is just us.