The Utter Failure of Wilderness Collaborators

But here’s the grim truth: The act has not even been introduced in this session of Congress. And even if Sen. Jon Tester did introduce the bill, its chances of passage are about like the proverbial “snowball in Hell.”

These are well-meaning people, but the “kitchen table” is a very long ways from Washington, D.C., where legislation is actually hammered out – and a vast army of industry lobbyists flood the halls and watering holes of Congress day in and day out.

The PEW Research Center defines a generation as “groups of people born over a 15-20 year span.” That means an entire generation has been born while the kitchen table talks went on — a generation that can reasonably ask “why didn’t you fight for our future?”