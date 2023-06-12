The exterminator stopped
by
Asked if we’d like him to come
inside
And spray around the kitchen —
Bugs
No, we’re alright, we replied, but
How
Is everything going outside?
Oh,
It’s insane, he said. You can’t
Even see
The sun at all. It stings, and everything’s
Orange
And yellow, the light, they say it’s wild
Fires,
He said, raising an eyebrow,
Skeptical
of the Spectacle. The eternal
Internal-
External combustion dialectic has
Perhaps
A more compelling explanation: the
Reptilians,
He said, instead — the lizard men
Those
Under the spells of their lizard
brains
Impulsive, aggressive, fearful beings
Control
it all, and are wrecking it all, without
Any care
For the most basic things, I mean,
It really
As a metaphor, he continued, the
Reptilians,
You see, just sounds better, to me, than
Bourgeoisie