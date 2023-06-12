by

The exterminator stopped

by

Asked if we’d like him to come

inside

And spray around the kitchen —

Bugs

No, we’re alright, we replied, but

How

Is everything going outside?

Oh,

It’s insane, he said. You can’t

Even see

The sun at all. It stings, and everything’s

Orange

And yellow, the light, they say it’s wild

Fires,

He said, raising an eyebrow,

Skeptical

of the Spectacle. The eternal

Internal-

External combustion dialectic has

Perhaps

A more compelling explanation: the

Reptilians,

He said, instead — the lizard men

Those

Under the spells of their lizard

brains

Impulsive, aggressive, fearful beings

Control

it all, and are wrecking it all, without

Any care

For the most basic things, I mean,

It really

As a metaphor, he continued, the

Reptilians,

You see, just sounds better, to me, than

Bourgeoisie