At a decidedly leisurely pace, director Irene Lusztig painstakingly paints a portrait of an outpost of Americana in eastern Washington State, Richland where virtually all of the townsfolk, except for homemakers, worked since the 1940s at neighboring Hanford. By most economic indicators, those employed by Hanford’s industrial plant earned a decent if not opulent standard of living. The workers and their families enjoyed prosperity and a river in a lovely rural Northwestern setting, where these members of the proletariat could afford to buy consumer products, take their families on vacations and send their children to good universities.
- When Does a Formal Democracy Degenerate into Fascism?
- Richland: Smalltown Americana – With an Atomic Twist
- James Watt and the Origins of the Corporate Counterattack on the Environment
- The Surplus and the Bystander
- Trump, the Final Undoing?
- Nuclear Fracking
- Amazonia and the World
- Killing Herrhausen
- The Korean War’s Hidden History
- The Politics of Exhaustion
- Fire, Razor Wire and the Beast
- The Hollywood Red Scare, 75 Years Later
- Global Division of Labor and Inequality
- The World After Garp
- Harry Belafonte and the CIA