by

The earth’s a ball — afloat

In the sky, and the sky

Is a bowl of smoke —

And the smoke smells like toast.

The crust of the earth,

And you. Your toast, your crust,

Your disposable shoe,

And your airplanes, too

Your B-52, and your F-16.

Your F-150 Ford.

That After-lover, Ford

The two of them, those lizard men

With their frightened, lizard brains

Their mutual love for the automobile

For them the perfect vehicle

To devolve into turtles

And truly become reptilians

Though that’s unfair to turtles

Swimming through the water

Smelling the fire

Watching the smoke

The ringing alarms

For so long now the norm

They barely register anymore, here

In the ever-retreating center

Of the ever-expanding sphere