The Surplus and the Bystander

June 4, 2023
Arun Kundnani’s Radical Antiracism
by Susie Day
Arun Kundnani. Photo: Freya Billington.
Arun Kundnani is an author, professor, and activist who began his new book
If you read about broken-windows policing, it's pretty clear that neoliberals’ main concern is precisely to make people, who don’t have a wage, pay for their enjoyment of our streets. People who earn wages are disciplined by their need to compete; someone else can always replace you on the job, right? But if you're unwaged and get a welfare check, irrespective of what you do in life, you're breaking the neoliberal rules. The fear is that you can go down a street and have the fun of breaking a window cost-free, no price mechanism to restrain your behavior. So the police need to make that low-Level crime cost.
Susie Day has written about prison issues since 1988, when she began reporting on the cases of people charged with political protest acts, one of them, Marilyn Buck. Her book, The Brother You Choose: Paul Coates and Eddie Conway Talk About Life, Politics, and The Revolution, was published by Haymarket Books in 2020.
