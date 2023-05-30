My Mariology

by

From Isis (whose Horus

Is not unlike Jesus)

Mary may have learned a thing

As well as from the ancient one

Demeter, the mother,

Who brings the spring

And don’t forget

The virgin Vesta

Tender of the sacred hearth

A virgin who’s yet given birth

Now Mary is standing,

Cradling Jesus

Same pose as Tyche,

Holding young Plutus

Plutus, the god of wealth and death

Of minerals, soil enriched by flesh

Tyche, called Fortuna, too

Hoists sometimes instead

The gubernaculum

The rudder, of the government,

Which steers the ship of state

The goddess of luck

Hail Mary

Who’s lumped in with Fate

The Moirae

The sisters three

A trinity:

Legislature, Executive, Judiciary

Mary, not quite so contrary,

Mary’s also Marilyn

Behind which lies the Norma that’s

The carpenter’s square

The tool used by the tekton

The gnomon

The one who knows

The way to find what’s right

The light in the night

Oh Mary

Are you listening at all?

Ave Maria

When I see ya

Standing someplace

On a serpent’s face

I think about the norm, the order

Mary, the Moirae, Fortuna, the Fates

The Moirae, the mores, the pastorate

The snake you mistake

For evil’s the same one

Who led us from Egypt

And freed us from Eden

The irony shouldn’t elude anyone

The creature you’re crushing

Is your own son

Not in his role as the staff-wielding herder

But as the physician

Whose symbol’s the serpent

Not as the shepherd

Of work and disease

But as the physician, who frees

And brings ease