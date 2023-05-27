Home
May 27, 2023
by
Josh Frank
Weekend Edition
May 26, 2023
Friday - Sunday
Stephen F. Eisenman
What’s the Use of William Blake?
Anthony DiMaggio
“White Protectionism” is White Supremacy: A Bait and Switch as Old as History
Eve Ottenberg
The Death Penalty for Homelessness
Jeffrey St. Clair
The Clintons and the Rich Women
Joshua Frank
Accountability Needed at the Country’s Most Toxic Site
Ramzy Baroud
Not On Our Dime!’: Why US Democrats Are Growingly Challenging Israel
Robert Hunziker
Nuclear Turns Fashionable
Rob Urie
The Russiagate Fraud Revisited
Richard E. Rubenstein
Against Involuntary Death
Susan Block
Kinsey Defunded, Perma Wars Mega-Funded, Humanities Up in Smoke
Thomas Klikauer
AI and Human Autonomy
James Bovard
FISA is the “Trust Me, Chumps!” Surveillance Act
David Yearsley
Belafonte in the Sun
Nilantha Ilangamuwa
Colonial Legacies and Post-Colonial Realities: Vijay Prashad in Conversation
Saurav Sarkar Rupam Deb
The Deplorable Work Conditions Behind Harrods’ $7,000 ‘Ambootia Snow Mist’ Darjeeling Tea
Robert Fantina
Kashmir in the Shadows
Joyce Kendrick
The SNAP Expansion Helped Me Lead a Dignified Life on Disability…Now It’s Gone
Peter Certo
There’s No Debate About the Debt, Only Political Priorities
Linda Pentz Gunter
Germany’s Non-Nuclear Path to a Carbon Neutral Future
Karen J. Greenberg
America’s Continuing Quest to Hide Torture
Ron Jacobs
Killing Gandhi: The Legacy of an Assassination
Daniel Warner
Why No West Point of Peace?
Matthew Stevenson
Letters From Saudi Arabia: Jeddah to Lawrence’s Yanbu
W. T. Whitney
Worker Empowerment Stalls in Venezuela as Left Unity Fractures
Jonah Raskin
Allen Ginsberg: Unsafe at any Speed
John Kendall Hawkins
Kissinger at 100 (A Prose Poem)
Dean Baker
We Can Do Better With a Thousand Years: On Power and Progress
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Weaponizing Modern Art
B. Nimri Aziz
A Reality Check on Our Polarized Lives (From My Radiology Exam)
Priti Gulati Cox – Stan Cox
The Violent Urge for Supremacy in the World’s Two Largest Democracies
Nicky Reid
Queering Mental Illness into a New Revolutionary Consciousness
Graham Peebles
The Crowning Fiasco: Even The King Looked Embarrassed
Richard Schulman
The Architecture of Cities: Berlin in 30 Seconds
Derek Royden
Moral Panics, Then and Now
Addison J. Hosner
DeSantis’s Weaponization of Government Should Give Us Pause
Marie-Claire Beaulieu
What Greek Mythology Teaches Us About Women’s Resistance and Rebellion
Richard Heinberg
Capturing Carbon With Machines is a Failure, So Why Are We Subsidizing It?
Chloe Atkinson
Can the US ban Short-Haul Flights to Combat Climate Change?
Chris Green
Glenn Greenwald and MAGA Populism: A Socialism of Fools
Kevin Proescholdt
Wilderness Watch Sues Forest Service for Failure to Control Motorized Towboats in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness
Robert Koehler
Creating a Cooperative World?
Max Nesterak
Minnesota Lawmakers Approve Nine Major Worker-Friendly Changes
May 25, 2023
Vijay Prashad
How the U.S. War on Taiwanese Semiconductors Might Benefit Japan
David Rosen
The Great Panic: Trans-Sexuality and the Erosion of Patriarchy
Patrick Mazza
Becoming Our Own Volcano: the Fires of Nature and Humanity