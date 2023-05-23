Home
May 23, 2023
by
Josh Frank
May 23, 2023
Patrick Bond
Mischief-Making in Pretoria-Moscow-Washington Foreign and Trade Policies
Sonali Kolhatkar
The Attack on Our Libraries
Peter Bach
Letter from London: Chinook Winds
Robert Hunziker
The Atmosphere is Cooling Dangerously Fast
Eric Draitser
Kali Akuno on Fighting Neo-Confederate Fascists
Joe Emersberger
Ecuador’s “Democratic Backsliding” Has Been Ongoing Since 2017, With US support
Binoy Kampmark
Fears of Abandonment: Australia, Biden and Cancelling the Quad Visit
Thom Hartmann
Anthony Comstock is Reaching Up Out of the Grave for the Necks of Women
Bernie Sanders
It’s Time to Guarantee Health Care for All Americans as a Human Right
Tom H. Hastings
Dogwhistling DeSantis
Jon Hochschartner
Revisiting Rise of the Planet of the Apes
Elliot Sperber
Plastic Moon
May 22, 2023
Richard D. Wolff
Market Fundamentalism’ is an Obstacle to Social Progress
Roy Eidelson
Censorship at the American Psychological Association
Tara Sonenshine
Military Drones are Swarming the Skies of Ukraine and Anything Goes When It Comes to International Law
Sam Pizzigati
The Two Decades That Created Our World’s First Mass Middle Class
Stephen Cooper
Animal Passion, Alabama Death Sentences, and HB 14
Stan Cox
The Old Future Is Gone, and Technology Won’t Bring It Back
Binoy Kampmark
Imperial Protectionism: US Foreign Policy for the Middle Class
Ralph Nader
Unstable Trump Double Down as the Odds Against Him Increase
Dean Baker
Import Prices are Falling
Algernon Austin
Asian Americans Have the Lowest Incomes in Mississippi; Highest in New Jersey
Weekend Edition
May 19, 2023
Friday - Sunday
Melvin Goodman
The Global Importance of Sino-American Relations
Joshua Frank
Help Us Fight Fascism
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Living With the Unacceptable
John Feffer
How to Rapidly Reduce Fossil Fuel Use (or Why Rationing Works Better Than Markets)
Hilal Elver – Richard Falk
Assessing the Turkish Elections
Eve Ottenberg
House Tackles Congressional Corruption – Yet Again
Paul Street
“Court Reform” or Popular Revolution, a New Constitution, and a Socialist Supreme Court?
Daniel Warner
Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Biden: The Administration’s Split Personality
Farrah Hassen
Why the Hollywood Writers Strike Matters
Julie Wark
“Recognized As Human, Levelly Human”
Edward Hunt
In the Middle East, the US Holds China at Risk
Matthew Stevenson
Letters From Saudi Arabia: Rolling Into Medina
Ron Jacobs
Making Music with Meaning
Robert Hunziker
Tossing Neoliberalism into the Dumpster
Michael T. Klare
China, India, and the Emerging New World Order
Dean Baker
Will Biden Pull It Out in the 14th?
Anthony Pahnke
Immigration Reform is Possible and the Farm Bill Shows How
Jonah Raskin
The Wilderness in Golden Gate Park: Notes of an 81-Year-Old Tree Hugger
Binoy Kampmark
Fighting White Elephants: The Tasmanian AFL Stadium Protest
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Honeybees and America in Trouble
Robert Koehler
Stepping Over the Border, Onto Planet Earth
Jacob G. Hornberger
How Nikita Khrushchev Exposed the Hypocrisy of US Interventions
Richard Schulman
The Architecture of Cities: Barcelona