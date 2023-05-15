Podcast: Play in new window | Download

This time Eric welcomes Kali Akuno back to CounterPunch to discuss the roots of Cooperation Jackson, the nature of political struggle in Mississippi, and the need to organize against the neo-confederate far right fascist movement. Kali Akuno is a co-founder and co-director of Cooperation Jackson and author of the new book “Jackson Rising Redux: Lessons on Building the Future in the Present.”