May 12, 2023
There’s No “AI” in CounterPunch
by
Nathaniel St. Clair
Weekend Edition
May 12, 2023
Friday - Sunday
Nathaniel St. Clair
There’s No “AI” in CounterPunch
Stephen F. Eisenman
“The Real Florida”: My Trip to the Marijuana Dispensary
Joshua Frank
The Quiet Warrior: Russell Jim’s Struggle Against Nuclear Colonialism
Eve Ottenberg
Beltway Mediocrities Bumble Toward Armageddon
Paul Street
Travels Through “the Trumpocene”: Jeff Sharlet’s Dark Take on Our Fascist “Condition”
Daniel Falcone
The Challenges of New Zealand and Progressive Foreign Policy in a Multipolar World
Anthony DiMaggio
Yeah, It’s Fascism: Connecting the Dots Between the GOP, Mass Shootings, and Terrorism
Daniel Warner
The End of the League of Nations as a Precursor to the End of the United Nations?
Tom Engelhardt
Whose Planet Are We On?
Ishmael Reed
How Many Rappers Must Die So That Ari Melber Might Look Dope
John Feffer
The Trouble With Taiwan
Binoy Kampmark
A Certain Form of Thieving: The US Banksters Strike Again
Ron Jacobs
Atomic Bamboozle: An Industry of Lies
Karl Grossman
The Women of Three Mile Island
Robert Hunziker
The Ocean Heat Bomb Ignites
Ralph Nader
The Sadistic GOP’s Debt Limit Ploy vs. the People
Veronica Avila and Mariah Montgomery
Gig Work is Getting Dangerous
Thomas Klikauer
AI Morality 2.0
Matthew Stevenson
Letters From Saudi Arabia: The Hejaz City of Tabuk
David Masciotra
Love at the Juncture of Catastrophe: Himali Singh Soin’s Poetic Intervention in the Climate Crisis
Kim C. Domenico
Octavia Butler’s “God-shaping:” A Fiction Less Strange
Algernon Austin
Children and Youth Nearly Twice as Likely to Die in the South as New England
Finesse Moreno-Rivera
Body Worn Cameras Don’t Prevent Police Violence
Nicky Reid
Why Anarchists Should Give a F**k About Omali Yeshitela
Eric Draitser
A New Wave of Privatization for Russia?
Bernie Sanders
The Insulin Crisis
B. Nimri Aziz
Syria, Alas. Is There Reason for Optimism?
Omar Ocampo
The Ultra-Wealthy Have a Private Jet Problem
Dan Bacher
Big Oil’s Outrageous Spending in California
Nick Mottren
Stop Drone Killing, Then Stop the Whole Ukraine War
Yves Engler
Big Bad Canada Pushes to Protect Profits from Mexico
Mitchel Cohen
Seizing the Time!
ANIS SHIVANI
Should the Left Give RFK, Jr. a Chance?
Mike Garrity
Northern Rockies Ecosystem Protection Act: Last Best Chance for the Last Best Place
Roger Thompson
What would Aristotle Say About the Star Trek Episode “The Enemy Within”?
John Kendall Hawkins
DARPA is God and Nature
May 11, 2023
Tamara Pearson
The Border After Title 42: US Government is Illegal, Not Migrants
Henry Giroux
Public Education as a Domestic Machinery of Indoctrination and Disposability in the Age of Fascist Politics
Nick Licata
What is the Federalist Society and What Do They Want From Our Courts?
Aaron Dixon
Baskets and Tents
W. T. Whitney
Haiti’s Choice is Social Revolution or Foreign Intervention
Dae-Han Song – Alice S. Kim
South Korea Pivots to Conflict
Ramzy Baroud
‘My Family, My People’: How Khader Adnan Unified Palestinians from His Prison Cell
Barbara G. Ellis
Who Pays the Bills for the Pro-Lifers’ Bitter Harvest?
Celina della Croce
Where’s Rep. Jim McGovern on Venezuela and Cuba? His Constituents Would Like to Know