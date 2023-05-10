Montana Constitution Survives GOP Legislative Assaults

What’s even stranger is the post-session blather about how none of the proposed constitutional referendums were either a concern for Montanans or seriously considered by the GOP supermajority.

Senate President Jason Ellsworth claimed the tidal wave of citizen concern expressed in the media across the state were actually “lies” by Democrat messaging. But before anyone believes anything Ellsworth says about lies, it’s worth remembering this is the guy who hassled the Highway Patrol because they pulled him over for significantly exceeding the speed limit — and then told the trooper he couldn’t be stopped or cited because the Constitution provides “immunity” from arrest “during attendance at sessions of the Legislature.” Except the Legislature was not in session when he was busted.

Or how about the conflicting post-session comments given to the press? The Senate Majority Leader says they “spent very little time in leadership talking about constitutional amendments” which he says were “a distraction.” But that’s not what House Majority Leader Sue Vinton had to say. She told reporters the Republican caucus spent a great deal of time discussing the proposed referendums, adding: “…there was a great discussion, and generally much agreement, much more agreement than disagreement on any of those issues.”

Obviously, you can’t have it both ways. Then again, recall the precipitous end of the session, in which the Senate basically said “sayonara” and left town. But as the House was still considering a number of unresolved bills — including those dealing with the State Hospital — it speaks volumes about the House and Senate relationship.

That our Constitution withstood these assaults is already proving its worth. Helena District Judge Mike Menahan was blunt in issuing an injunction halting the first of five new laws attacking women’s right to control their own bodies and make their own decisions about childbirth writing it “impermissibly infringes on Montanans’ constitutional right[s]” of privacy and equal protection that “will result in immediate, grave health consequences for Medicaid-eligible Montanans seeking abortion care.”

It’s no secret the Republican supermajorities showed little concern for our state’s Constitution, even going so far as preventing Montanans from observing their actions while in session. But they’re gone now, and our Constitution still stands and will, undoubtedly, prove the foil for so many of their pernicious laws. That’s very good news for Montana — and we’d do well to remember come next election cycle.