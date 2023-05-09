by

The Morning of the Fall,

Eve sprang from her sleep

And sprinted to the lake.

The crescent moon held a spoon of darkness

Above the warning dawn. Watching, the woods breathed

Orange and wild lilac and she plunged

And pulled into the cold depths. Water grasses played on her pendent belly,

Stirred the being within, and as she rose

The sun rose too.

The world was suddenly alight,

Water, trees, even the stars, as they withdrew in purple,

And she stroked to shore

To lie in the brilliance and listen

To the morning: lapping, sucking, splashing, whistling,

Rustling, roaring, singing…

Her long, black shadow made a path

Flowing over the rocks and trunks before her

As she strode back,

Up into the trees.