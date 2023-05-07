The World After Garp

May 7, 2023
The Death of the Popular Novel and Its Replacement by “Prestige Television”
by Nicky Otis Smith
On April 20, The Irish Times asked, “Where has the rock star male novelist gone?” Finn McRedmond begins her column with the assertion that, “It is hardly a surprise that men buy fewer novels than women, and far fewer novels than they used to.” Is it? She does make it clear that reading is down […]
Nicky Otis Smith is a filmmaker and writer. He was born and raised in New York City and has lived in Baltimore since 2003.
