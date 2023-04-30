Remembering Akbar, Iran, and Other Gnarly Things Like Revolution

April 30, 2023
by Susie Day
As one of those wistful U.S. leftists who occasionally think ahead to possible anti-imperialist revolution, I am never quite sure what to do about Iran. I show up at demonstrations called by Iranian feminists to decry the horrific deaths of people like Mahsa Amini and to support Iranian protests for democracy. But, given that my […]
Susie Day has written about prison issues since 1988, when she began reporting on the cases of people charged with political protest acts, one of them, Marilyn Buck. Her book, The Brother You Choose: Paul Coates and Eddie Conway Talk About Life, Politics, and The Revolution, was published by Haymarket Books in 2020.