Whatever benefits we get from AI, it comes from workers, not so-called tech geniuses. Media portrays workers in the tech industry as high-paying and leisurely. But behind AI are wires and metals, assembled by some of the most exploited. OpenAI’s DALL-E, which generates images based on queries, uses a database of art, without providing compensation to the artists.
- Against AIdeology
- The Cultural Logic of QAnon
- “Politics Is Not a Dinner Party” … Yet: In Praise of Festive Leftism
- How Assassination Became Policy at the CIA
- The Hat of Abdul Haq
- The US Conference of Catholic Bishops, Mammon and the Hippie Pope
- Lawlessness in the Name of Law and Order
- How Many Monsters are You?
- American Whiplash
- The Fight Against Native American Mascoting
- Ecocide and Ecoside
- The Last Child of My Lai
- How Does an Economic System so Hostile to Life Endure for Centuries?
- Comedy Vacui
- When the CIA Came for Al McCoy