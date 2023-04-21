“He Loved America…”*

The cursory way in which media outlets covered the alleged leaks of secret US intelligence information is highlighted in this BBC newscast. What kind of surprise, with less than startling information, does the BBC think is revealed when it reports that the US spies on friends and so-called enemies alike? Spying and open warfare and covert warfare is the name of the US game. The bulk of spying on Russia and the former Soviet Union encompasses entire libraries full of information. Equivalent masses of information must exist in other world powers’ archives. What’s missing from the BBC report is the incredible account in Teixeira’s alleged leaks that many US allies and the US are reported to have special forces on the ground in Ukraine. Think of the magnitude of the latter. Several nuclear powers, and most strikingly the US, have forces active in a war in which they are not involved as combatants and which includes the second most armed nuclear power in the world, Russia. These are startling, but not unexpected revelations!

NATO expansion after the fall of the Soviet Union, the proxy war in Ukraine, and Russia’s preemptive war in Ukraine set the stage for disaster.

A call and an email to the Pentagon to learn whether the US has boots on the ground in Ukraine received no response.

A call to the Anti-Defamation League to learn the contents of a video the Washington Post acknowledges, which I cannot locate on the Internet, of Teixeira allegedly shouting racist and anti-Semitic rants at a gun range. I received no return call from the Anti-Defamation League. This is significant news if a US service member accused of leaking secret information is also a racist, anti-Semite, and gun enthusiast.

In the apparently unavailable video uploaded by the Washington Post, Teixeira allegedly holds a rifle and wears protective covering over his eyes and ears, while yelling anti-Semitic and racist slurs. He is at a rifle range. Why is this information, critical to Teixeira’s case, not easily accessible? We need to judge for ourselves, at a minimum, the nature of the person who allegedly leaked information important to the government and may or may not be both a racist and an anti-Semite and have a penchant for guns.

According to the Post, many of those who belonged to the Internet group Teixeira led on Discord would regularly make racist jokes, though one teenager who spoke on the condition of anonymity downplayed the comments, saying the forum was not aimed at promoting fascism (“Report: Leaker of classified documents also posted antisemitic content,” Forward, April 13, 2023).

According to the Jerusalem Post (April 14, 2023), “Pentagon leaker filmed himself in antisemitic rant at gun range,”

Congresswoman Majorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia), of Jewish space laser fame, posted on Twitter in defense of Teixeira after his arrest: “Jack Teixeira is white, male, christian [sic], and antiwar. That makes him an enemy to the Biden regime,” the Republican representative from Georgia said. Even hideous characters like Greene speak the truth some of the time, as she is accurate in her assessment of Biden on war.

Lindsey Graham, however, for those who think that the Republicans are anything but the party of war, along with Democrats, chastised Greene (Guardian, April 16, 2023):