April 19, 2023
by
Josh Frank
April 19, 2023
Linda Pentz Gunter – Maria Arvanitis Sotiropoulou
It’s Time to Ban Depleted Uranium Weapons
José Ernesto Novaez
Marxism and Colonialism: An Interview with Vijay Prashad
Lee Hall
United Nations SDGs: If We’re Not Veganizing Them, are They Really Sustainable?
Jonathan Butler
Remembering Walter Teague, a Strong-Willed Giant of the Anti-War Movement
Binoy Kampmark
The Leaking Republic: The Pentagon’s Take on Information Security
Chloe Atkinson
Sudan Must Quickly Resolve Internal Security Issue to Avoid Collapse
Rebekah Entralgo
To Fight Inequality, Tax the Patriarchy and Invest in Care
Barbara G. Ellis
Fighting Profiteer Gouging: How About a Consumer-Run 30% Discount Store?
Michael T. Klare
The Pentagon Girds for Mid-Century Wars
John V. Walsh
Diplomacy for Peace, Dead in US, Blossoms Elsewhere.
CounterPunch News Service
An Update on the Status of La Fabrique’s Foreign Rights Manager Ernest, Who was Arrested by British Anti-Terrorist Police
April 18, 2023
Melvin Goodman
Is the US Finally Losing Influence in the Middle East?
Harvey Wasserman
World’s Fourth-Largest Economy–Germany–is Now Post-Nuclear…Is California Next?
Patrick Mazza
Sailing on the Planet Titanic
Ramzy Baroud
The Rise of the South: Can BRICS Weaken the Dominance of the IMF and World Bank?
Peter Bach
Letter From London: Holy Smoke
Roger McKenzie
The Global South is Done Waiting for the UN to Solve Humanity’s Challenges
Dean Baker
On AI and Intellectual Property Rights
Gerald Sussman
The US, Russia, and Ukraine: 75 Years of Hate Propaganda
Ron Jacobs
Poverty is Political
Mike Garrity
Great News for Grizzly Bear Recovery
Jacob G. Hornberger
Did Russian Officials Sting Evan Gershkovich?
George Ochenski
Springtime in the Rockies: Conservation and Renewal
CounterPunch News Service
A Joint Statement by Verso Books and Editions La Fabrique on the Treatment of Ernest by UK Police
April 17, 2023
Richard D. Wolff
The Emerging New World Economy
Lawrence Davidson
Ronald Reagan’s Fratricidal Basis of Power
Paul Street
Why the Republi-Fascists Can’t Stop Calling the Capitalist Democrats “Marxists”
David Rosen
Comstock, Contraceptives and the Culture Wars
Dean Baker
Can Jerome Powell Pivot on Interest Rates, Again?
Sam Pizzigati
Baseball’s Owners Have Ball Games Shorter…and Maybe Fan Lives, Too
Sonali Kolhatkar
Clarence Thomas Proves It’s Time for Supreme Court Term Limits
Martha Rosenberg
Milk Lobby Launches New Desperate Campaign Against Falling Sales
Ralph Nader
Be a Capitol Hill Citizen on Your Congress
John Feffer
Trump and America’s Democratic Reputation
Joe Allen
The Real Oz Nelson
Weekend Edition
April 14, 2023
Friday - Sunday
Anthony DiMaggio
The New Hate: Transphobia Rising in the Wake of Nashville
Bill Hatch
The Elephant on the Banks of the Colorado River
Eve Ottenberg
The Case of Steven Donziger: Supreme Court Liberals Help Turn Judges into Prosecutors
Jeffrey St. Clair
Annals of the Covert World: the Secret Life of Shampoo
Fred Baumgarten
Names, What Are They Good For? Audubon’s, For Example
Paul Street
“We’ll Show’em at the Ballot Box”: The Mifepristone Mess and the Dismal Judas Goat Dems
W. T. Whitney
China, Brazil Lead in Chipping Away at U.S. Economic Power Abroad
Robert Hunziker
Disturbing Sea Level Studies
Binoy Kampmark
Calculated Misrepresentations: The US Withdrawal from Afghanistan
John P. Ruehl
How the War in Ukraine is Shaking up the Global Arms Industry