Baseball’s Owners Have Ball Games Shorter…and Maybe Fan Lives, Too

“Take me out to the ball game,” as baseball’s fabled 1908 classic puts it, and don’t worry about me getting home. Adds this ancient anthem: “I don’t care if I never get back.”

America’s billionaire baseball owners apparently feel the same way about you. They don’t care if you ever get back home either.

How can we be so sure? Just look at how baseball’s owners are starting to react to the success of Major League Baseball’s new rules to speed up the game.

“Time of play” has emerged over recent years as a major concern of just about everybody in baseball, especially fans. Decades ago, the vast majority of Major League games started and ended in much less than three hours. In 1981, for instance, the average game ran just a tad over two-and-a-half hours. By 2021, average games were running over 40 minutes longer.

Those long times were bumming out fans — and baseball owners as well. These owners were worrying that fans would simply stop showing up if the games kept lasting so long. The owner answer: a set of mostly welcome rule changes that speed up the games.

These rule changes went into effect, at the Major League level, on Opening Day two weeks ago. With no runners on base, pitchers must now deliver their pitches within 15 seconds. A new “pitch clock” is even keeping track.

The reaction to this pitch clock and other new time-saving rules? Fans seem to love them. Games are so far actually running significantly shorter, by just over a half-hour. Players like the new pace of play, too. But baseball’s owners, on the other hand, now realize they have a problem on their hands. With shorter game times, fans have less time to buy beer. Owners don’t like that. They make a lot of money off beer sales.