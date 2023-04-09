The Hat of Abdul Haq

April 9, 2023
Encounters With the Mujahideen
by Peter Bach
Forty years ago this month in Peshawar in North-West Pakistan, my taxi pulled up outside the gates of the headquarters of exiled Afghan mujahideen leaders Younis Khallis and Abdul Haq. I didn’t know either men but what I did know was that they both belonged to Hizb-i-Islami, one of seven Afghan resistance groups based in […]
Peter Bach lives in London.
