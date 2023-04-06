Home
April 6, 2023
by
Josh Frank
April 06, 2023
Ashley Smith
Indictment and Electoral Defeat: The Right Suffers Devastating Setbacks in the US
Ramzy Baroud
Lying about Lying: Why We Must Revisit the Definition of ‘Fake News’
Joseph Grosso
Dark Mines: the Harsh Underbelly of Electric Vehicles
Binoy Kampmark
Turning Tides: the US Congress and Julian Assange
Nick Pemberton
Are We Criticizing Marianne Williamson For the Right Reasons?
Rob Okun
Citizens Rising Up Against Guns and For Our Children
John Feffer
The Shift from Pink to Green in Latin America
Thalif Deen
War Criminals and Military Aggressors Who Occupy Seats in the Security Council
Dean Baker
Washington Post Piece on SVB Failure Indicates Lack of Internet
Jomo Kwame Sundaram
U.S. Policies Slowing World Economy
April 05, 2023
Richard Falk
More than ‘Democracy’ is at Stake in Israeli Protests
Glenn Sacks
In Defense of the LA Education Workers’ Strike
Anthony DiMaggio
Fascism Denial American Style: Exceptionalism in the Ivory Tower
Ron Jacobs
Thirty-four Felony Charges is a Lot of Felony Charges
James Bovard
Will Leviathan Democracy Blindfold The World?
Linda Pentz Gunter
Nuclear Deterrence and the High Cost of Being Wrong
W. T. Whitney
As Congress Considers Prolonging Cuba’s Designation as a Terrorism Supporter, Biden Dithers
Binoy Kampmark
Sparing the Athletes: Revising the Russia-Belarus Sporting Ban
Medea Benjamin - Nicolas J. S. Davies
The Tragic U.S. Choice to Prioritize War Over Peacemaking
Evaggelos Vallianatos
American Climate Tragedy
Tom H. Hastings
Profits of Doom: Military Contractors Rob Us Daily
Robert Fantina
Mitt Romney, Where are You when We Need You?
John Perry
The United Nations is Being Used by the U.S. in its Propaganda War against Nicaragua
Jon Hochschartner
The Incidental Animal Welfarism of Calvin and Hobbes
John V. Walsh
Senate Leaves 2001 AUMF For Secret Wars In Force, Rejects Paul and Hawley Proposals.
April 04, 2023
Melvin Goodman
The Washington Post’s One-Sided Assessment of Disinformation
Daniel Falcone
When Israel Has a ‘Demo but No Democracy’
Dean Baker
The Social Security Scare Story Industry
Mel Gurtov
The Climate Time Bomb
Stan Cox
Tinpot Legislators
Ralph Nader
Boomerang – Big Business Style
Peter Bach
Letter from London: War, Huh, Yeah, What is it Good For?
Sarah Anderson
Wall Street Bonuses Decline But Still Dwarf Worker Pay Increases Since 2008 Crash
Thomas Knapp
Let’s Make Post-Presidential Indictments Business as Usual
Christopher Brauchli
Will the Secret Service Do Time With Trump?
Jeff Mackler
Mass French Strikes and Mobilizations Challenge Macron’s Pension Reform
Binoy Kampmark
Inglorious Inertia: The Albanese Government and Julian Assange
Chandra Muzaffar
Reconciling Saudi Arabia and Iran: the Significance of the China Effort
Roger Thompson
I Miss Tom Clancy, the Author Who Provoked Me to Write
April 03, 2023
Roger McKenzie
The Simple Reason Why the U.S. Wants ‘Full Spectrum Dominance’ of the Earth
Martha Rosenberg
Menopause Mongering Returns, Big Time
Justin Podur
Sub-Imperialism and Multipolarity: Brazil’s Dilemma
Steve Martinot
People’s Park and “Cop City”
Phyllis Bennis
War Crimes, Theirs and Ours
Mark Engler - Paul Engler
Can Movements Keep Politicians From Inevitably Selling Out?