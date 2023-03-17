Thermobaric Weapons

Whatever you think about the war

on a recent day Sputnik

published a video headlined:

“Russia’s Defense Ministry has published footage

showing TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower

systems in action.”

The clip revealed a battery of tubes

arrayed on a tank-like vehicle

which spewed forth a fusillade of long-distance

air-borne Flame-Thrower Explosives!!!

My father in the early ’40s

worked in a defense plant

where they made napalm

He told us how it worked

—a jellied gasoline that clung to your flesh

& burned you to death.

And then in the newsreels shown

in the movie theaters those years

there was footage of U.S. soldiers

flame-throwing Japanese in caves

in the Pacific—

horribile visu

& now in the 2000s a Russian company

has updated this with the “TOS

heavy Thermobaric Flamethrower” systems

hurling rockets for a couple of miles

which then disperse a cloud of flammable liquid

around a target

which then ignites

& sizzles & destroys

targets such as people hidden in caves or bunkers.

The TOS’s developers

call these “the most devastating explosive weapons

short of tactical nuclear weapons around.”

And these are being used RIGHT NOW in the

Russia-US-Ukraine war!!

Come on, Russia!!! Give up use of

these HIDEOUS FLAME-THROWERS FROM THE SKY!

Ugh! No air-borne flamethrowers!!!

No Thermobaric Skin-Sizzlers from Above!!!

And of course, “No more Napalm, no more Nagasakis.”!!!