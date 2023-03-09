This time Eric welcomes author and scholar Aaron Vansintjan to CounterPunch to discuss his new book “The Future is Degrowth” and all the relevant issues. The conversation explores the nature of degrowth as an inherently anti-capitalist idea and why it’s so necessary given the ecological crises of the 21st Century. Aaron answers many of the critics of degrowth about everything from charges of neo-Malthusianism to the myth of “automated luxury space communism.” Eric and Aaron also discuss the dividing lines on this issue culturally and politically, from the eco-fascist right wing to the “green growth” neoliberals to the productivist left. Don’t miss this important conversation about the future of everything.