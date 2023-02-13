Will the States Finally Tax the Rich?

Changes in the taxes that America’s wealthiest pay have, like our oceans, come in waves. Our modern era’s opening swells started rolling over a century ago, when the 1913 adoption of the 16th amendment to the U.S. Constitution opened the way to taxing the incomes of the nation’s deepest pockets.

Starting that year, America’s deepest pockets faced a 7 percent tax on income over $500,000 a year, about $14.8 million in today’s dollars. Within just five years, under the pressure of World War I, our richest would be paying taxes — on income over $1 million — at a top rate of 77 percent.

Those rich would restore order in the 1920s. By decade’s end, no person of means in the United States faced a tax rate, on any dollar of income, over 25 percent. But then the Great Depression hit, and tax rates on the nation’s highest incomes once again started swelling, with a new 63 percent top rate in 1932.

By a dozen years later, in 1944, the tax rate on annual income over $200,000 — a bit over $3.2 million in today’s dollars — stood at a record 94 percent, and that top rate would hover around 90 percent for the next two decades, years that would see the most stunning rise in average American incomes ever, before or since.

This second wave started breaking in the mid-1960s, and the Reagan Revolution did it finally in with tax cuts that sheared the top-bracket income tax rate down from 70 to 50 percent in 1982 and 28 percent a half-dozen years later. That core top federal income tax rate has, ever since, bounced around between 31 and 39.6 percent, well under half the top rate in effect throughout the mid-20th century.

That federal tax-rate story doesn’t figure to change anytime soon, certainly not with Republicans running the House of Representatives. Our current federal tax rates on high incomes now appear frozen in place, at least into 2025. And that reality has now shoved the tax-the-rich debate down to the state level.

About half the states, analysts at the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy note, are already moving on proposals that would reduce the tax bills that America’s most financially favored face. In Kansas, for instance, the top 1 percent of earners would realize an average $11,510 in tax savings if a proposed new “flat tax” and corporate tax cut go into effect, with just $192 in savings going to the state’s poorest 20 percent.