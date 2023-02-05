February 5, 2023

Did Timothy Leary Save my Life?

The Acid Guru of the CounterCulture

by Peter Bach

Timothy Leary at The Ranch, during a 1967 interview with ABCNews.

What would Timothy Leary have made of today’s counterculture becoming in some ways like the sole preserve of the right? Was there not something of Leary in the ‘QAnon Shaman’ guy with his painted face and horned hat and tattooed chest at the US Capitol riot on January 6 last year? I don’t believe so. Besides, Leary had he still been alive may have been the first off the block to interrupt the shouting match, possibly even with a resurgent call for peace.

To read this article, log in here or subscribe here.
If you are logged in but can't read CP+ articles, check the status of your access here
In order to read CP+ articles, your web browser must be set to accept cookies.

Peter Bach lives in London.

Pressure Drops

Empire Burlesque

Hook Line and Sinker

Bottomlines

Borderzone Notes

Eurozone Notes

CounterPunch Magazine Archive

Read over 400 magazine and newsletter back issues here

Support CounterPunch

Make a tax-deductible monthly or one-time donation and enjoy access to CP+.  Donate Now

Support our evolving Subscribe Area and enjoy access to all Subscribers content.  Subscribe