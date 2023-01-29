The Harms of Solitary Confinement During Covid

January 29, 2023
Medical Isolation Has Become the Latest Form of Abuse in America's Prisons
by Christopher Blackwell
It spread through our living unit in a matter of weeks. We were sick, and most of us knew it was probably COVID. A staff member that worked in the prison’s Correctional Industries Laundry Service had tested positive and been placed on leave. Prisoners knew they were sick, but no one wanted to report the […]
Christopher Blackwell is serving a 45-year prison sentence in Washington State. He co-founded Look 2 Justice, an organization that provides civic education to system-impacted communities and actively works to pass sentence and policy reform legislation. He is currently working towards publishing a book on solitary confinement. His writing has been published by The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Boston Globe, Huff Post, and many other outlets. He is a contributing writer at Jewish Currents and works closely with the prison writing program Empowerment Avenue. You can follow him and be in touch on Twitter @chriswblackwell
