West Papua: What the UN Did and Must Undo

January 22, 2023
An open letter to UN Secretary-General, António Guterres
by Julie Wark
Dear António Guterres, You rightly say, “We are on a highway to climate hell with our foot still on the accelerator”. This is evident to most people. What isn’t so evident is that the UN’s foot has been among the heaviest because of its role, for more than six decades now, in the covered-up genocide […]
CounterPunch Magazine Archive
Read over 400 magazine and newsletter back issues here
Support CounterPunch
Make a tax-deductible monthly or one-time donation and enjoy access to CP+. Donate Now
Support our evolving Subscribe Area and enjoy access to all Subscribers content. Subscribe