This time Eric welcomes Aaron Amaral, member of Tempest Collective and Ukraine Solidarity Network (U.S.), to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the challenges it has created for the Left in the US and internationally. The conversation explores a variety of topics from how we should understand the war to the erasure of Ukrainian voices, and why some segments of the Left have gotten so confused over this and other issues. Don’t miss this great conversation exclusively on CounterPunch!