January 10, 2023
by
Josh Frank
January 10, 2023
Michael Slager
Title 42, “Safe” Third Countries and Bipartisan Hypocrisy
Patrick Cockburn
The Political Hubris of Long-Term Plans
Vijay Prashad
Which Government Does the United States Recognize in Venezuela?
Patrick Mazza
Is the US Headed for a Breakdown?
John Kendall Hawkins
An Interview With Jefferson Morley on the CIA, Nixon and the Assassination of JFK
Binoy Kampmark
Prince Harry’s Great Afghan Shooting Party
Ariela Ruiz Caro
Biden Isn’t Great for Latin America, But Trump Was Far Worse
Nick Licata
How Biden Can Resolve America’s Immigration Crisis
Dean Baker
Contrary to the NYT, the Problem in An Aging Society is Income Distribution
James C. Nelson
On the Chopping Block
Mike Garrity
Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Native Ecosystem Council Sue Forest Service to Stop Cabinet-Yaak Grizzly Bear Habitat Destruction
January 09, 2023
David Schultz
Free Speech and Academic Freedom in the American Corporate University
Patrick Cockburn
Conspiracy Theorists are Missing the Real Scandal of Abused Power
Stephen Cooper
The Cow-Patty Stench of Texas’s Death Penalty
Thomas Klikauer
McKinsey’s Addiction Corporations
Binoy Kampmark
Sportswashed: Ronaldo Heads to Saudi Arabia
Peter Bach
Letter From London: Take Me to the River
Ralph Nader
Are the New Congressional Progressives Real?
Ramzy Baroud
On Giuseppe Trani and the ‘Human Condition’: Positive Vibes for 2023
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
Climate, Covid & Wishful Thinking
Dean Baker
Unemployment Falls Back to Half-Century Low, But Wage Growth Slows
John V. Walsh
The First US Onslaught to “Weaken” Post-Cold War Russia.
Weekend Edition
January 06, 2023
Friday - Sunday
Roberto J. González – David Price
Towards an Anthropology of Surveillance
Richard Falk
Decoding Israeli ‘Extremism’
Patrick Cockburn
Putin’s Brief Ceasefire is a Prelude to Further Escalation of this Bitter War
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: No Speaker, No Cry
Melvin Goodman
The New Cold War Could Be Worse
Bill Hatch
The Salton Sump and the Virtual Sea
Paul Street
Keep Down the Fascism Detectors: Elise Stefanik, the New York Times, and the Appeasement-by-Deletion of Fascism
Abby Martin - Mike Prysner
America’s Unknown, Looming Nuclear Disaster
Eve Ottenberg
China Ditched Zero Covid–Maybe It Shouldn’t Have
Sam Pizzigati
Blame the Wealthy Not the Weather: Inside Southwest’s Horrible Holidays
Eric Draitser - Sukant Chandan
The Latest on the War in Ukraine
Rob Urie
Why History Matters: the Left and Ukraine
Andrew Mutter
Neo-Zapatismo and Me
Ramzy Baroud
Israel Was Never a Democracy: So why is the West Lamenting End of ‘Liberal’ Israel?
Daniel Warner
The King and the Champ: More Than Just Sports Icons
Sonali Kolhatkar
Nepo Babies and the Myth of the Meritocracy
Evan Jones
The French Baguette
Ishmael Reed
Shakeup At CNN! A Fly on the Wall
Ron Jacobs
A Genuine Working Class Hero
W. T. Whitney
Cuban Teachers and Students Make the Revolution
Marcy Winograd
The Tragedy of Ukraine
Matthew Stevenson
Amtraks Across America: the Many Adlai Stevensons
Robert Koehler
Before the Bombs Come the Platitudes