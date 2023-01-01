January 1, 2023

The Shape of Things

How Cameron's Avatar Changed the Movie Business

by Nicky Otis Smith
For the last 13 years, ever since James Cameron’s Avatar replaced another movie of his (Titanic) as the most commercially successful movie of all time, movie theaters around the world have shifted to digital projection. By the end of the 2010s, it felt like Avatar had left no cultural imprint, with no memorable images, scenes, […]
To read this article, log in here or subscribe here.
If you are logged in but can't read CP+ articles, check the status of your access here
In order to read CP+ articles, your web browser must be set to accept cookies.

Nicky Otis Smith is a filmmaker and writer. He was born and raised in New York City and has lived in Baltimore since 2003.

Pressure Drops

Empire Burlesque

Hook Line and Sinker

Bottomlines

Borderzone Notes

Eurozone Notes

CounterPunch Magazine Archive

Read over 400 magazine and newsletter back issues here

Support CounterPunch

Make a tax-deductible monthly or one-time donation and enjoy access to CP+.  Donate Now

Support our evolving Subscribe Area and enjoy access to all Subscribers content.  Subscribe