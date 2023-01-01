The Shape of Things

January 1, 2023
How Cameron's Avatar Changed the Movie Business
by Nicky Otis Smith
For the last 13 years, ever since James Cameron’s Avatar replaced another movie of his (Titanic) as the most commercially successful movie of all time, movie theaters around the world have shifted to digital projection. By the end of the 2010s, it felt like Avatar had left no cultural imprint, with no memorable images, scenes, […]
Nicky Otis Smith is a filmmaker and writer. He was born and raised in New York City and has lived in Baltimore since 2003.
