The Future of Iran

January 1, 2023
The Wall of Fear is Over
by Ibrahim Quraishi
What will ignite the fall of the Islamic Republic following the current mass protests by young women? The revolutionary spark for over three months seems to have become a mass wall of no fear. Backed by virtually the rest of the Iranian population from urban centres to rural areas; from oppressed provinces of Iranian Kurdish […]
Ibrahim Quraishi is a conceptual artist and writer dividing his time between Berlin and Amsterdam. His work has been exhibited extensively across Europe, South/East Asia and the Middle East. He is a regular cultural-political contributor to the German newspaper TAZ : die tageszeitung. His first historical novel, “being everywhere, being no where” (part I of a trilogy), is forthcoming from Seven Stories Press, NY.
CounterPunch Magazine Archive
Read over 400 magazine and newsletter back issues here
Support CounterPunch
Make a tax-deductible monthly or one-time donation and enjoy access to CP+. Donate Now
Support our evolving Subscribe Area and enjoy access to all Subscribers content. Subscribe