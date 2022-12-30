The Rise and Rise of Artificiality

by

it’s a strange world getting stranger each day

viruses coming out of the closet

păthos rising from marshes to posit

terror, and help us throw it all away.

on the planet with the only known life

in the universe, humans are fading

artificial beings are persuading

and the mad piper is playing his fife.

in Troy at RPI my heart first broke

to see the chapel gutted by post mod

turned into a print center machine god

holy phenomenological smoke.

When Notre Dame was in flames years ago

all the trapped breaths of years began to flow.