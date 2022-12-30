The Rise and Rise of Artificiality

it’s a strange world getting stranger each day
viruses coming out of the closet
păthos rising from marshes to posit
terror, and help us throw it all away.
on the planet with the only known life
in the universe, humans are fading
artificial beings are persuading
and the mad piper is playing his fife.
in Troy at RPI my heart first broke
to see the chapel gutted by post mod
turned into a print center machine god
holy phenomenological smoke.
When Notre Dame was in flames years ago
all the trapped breaths of years began to flow.