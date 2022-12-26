Home
$0.00
Articles
CP+
Subscribe
Donate
Books
Login
Merch
Archives
Podcasts
About
Search
Privacy Policy
Media of the Day
☰
December 26, 2022
by
Josh Frank
New from
CounterPunch
CounterPunch+
Bridges, Buses and Barbed Wire
Right-wing Attempts to Eliminate Constitutional Protections are No Joke
The Nasty Boy: Coming to Grips with Alleged Genocide in Israel
A Conversation With Yanis Varoufakis
How Alaa Abd El-Fattah Connects Everything
Subscribe to get CP+ exclusive content
December 26, 2022
Patrick Cockburn
Israel’s New “Government of Darkness”: the Most Underreported Story in the Middle East
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Hotrails to Hell, the Year in Climate
Howard Lisnoff
A Brave New World
Ramzy Baroud
Lions’ Den is Not a Fleeting Phenomenon: On Palestine’s Looming Armed Revolt
Thomas Klikauer
The Curse of the Algorithm
Scott Owen
Moving Into the Present Moment
Jon Hochschartner
Why Christians Should Support Cultivated Meat
Binoy Kampmark
Christmas Jottings from North Queensland
Weekend Edition
December 23, 2022
Friday - Sunday
Melvin Goodman
How the New York Times Mythologizes US-Israeli Relations
Eve Ottenberg
Has the Worm Turned in the Assange Case?
Vijay Prashad – Zoe Alexandra
South Africans are Fighting for Crumbs
Jeffrey St. Clair
The Fall of the House of Stanford
John P. Ruehl
Moscow’s Leverage in the Balkans
Dean Baker
Industrial Policy is Not a Remedy for Income Inequality
Michael Barker
Military Conspiracies and QAnon’s Fascist Roots
Eric Draitser
What Happened in Donetsk & Luhansk?
Robert Hunziker
Astronaut Edgar Mitchell’s ‘State of the Planet’ Message Revisited
Bob Buzzanco - Scott Parkin
Remembering Staughton Lynd
M.V. Ramana
Clean Energy or New Weapons: What the Fusion Breakthrough Really Means
Mark Ashwill
The Man Who Exposed the Truth About the Tiger Cages: Donald Sanders Luce (1934-2022)
W. T. Whitney
Seeking Relief from Oppression, Peruvians Resist Castillo Removal and Wait
Kim C. Domenico
Jesus was Right!: the Soul Is Anarchist
Lawrence Davidson
Thomas Friedman and the Myth of Liberal Israel
Carla Blank
Finding Nature in a Built Environment
Andy Kroll
Lessons Learned in the Internet’s Darkest Corners
Andy Hsieh
Monsanto and the Merchants of Poison
David Finkel
Making Sense of a Senseless Conflict in Ukraine?
Medea Benjamin
Ten Surprisingly Good Things That Happened in 2022
Matthew Stevenson
Amtraks Across America: the Ghost of Jim Garrison in New Orleans
Binoy Kampmark
The Wieambilla Killings: the Sense Behind Senseless Murder
Linda Pentz Gunter
What’s All the Fuss About Nuclear Fusion?
Karl Grossman
Fusion Energy: the Nuclear Weapons Connection
Ralph Nader
Democratic Party Fantasies About 2022 Midterms Pose Peril For 2024
Martin Billheimer
Under the Sigh of Phantom Commerce
David Yearsley
Bach the Contrarian, Gould the Alien
David Carrier
On Making Right What You’ve Gotten Wrong: How An Art Writer Learns from His Errors
Alfred de Zayas
The Tamil People: “Unsung Victims”
Evaggelos Vallianatos
The Public Good
Ron Jacobs
Three Gifts of Music
Judith Deutsch
The Tyranny of Involuntary Psychiatric Treatment
Melinda Burrell
You Had Me Healthy at Hello: How Holiday Cheer Benefits All of Us
Sarah Anderson
The Top 10 Inequality Victories of 2022
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
The Tragic But Teachable Moment of China’s Relaxed COVID Policy
Raouf Halaby
Into the 21st Century: the Killing Fields of Palestine Continue
Evelyn Leopold
Iran Punished for Treatment of Women