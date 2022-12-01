Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | RSS
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | RSS
This time Eric welcomes to the podcast Christina Heatherton, author of the fantastic new book “Arise: Global Radicalism in the Era of the Mexican Revolution.” Eric and Christina discuss the historical period and how radical internationalism was constructed by revolutionaries globally. The conversation explores political and artistic radicals, the development of imperialism and modern capital, history from below, the importance of radical history to present-day struggles and so much more.