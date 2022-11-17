Home
November 17, 2022
by
Josh Frank
November 17, 2022
Sam Husseini
Why is AP Still Protecting the Source Behind its False Russia-Bombed-Poland Story?
John P. Ruehl
Chinese Geopolitical Inroads Into Central Asia Are Coming at Russia’s Expense
Pam Martens - Russ Martens
This is Where Bankrupt FTX’s Money Went
Andrew Bacevich
Deaf to History’s Questions
Mark Ashwill
We’re Here Because the US Was There
Dean Baker
Crypto Meltdown is a Great Time to Eliminate Waste in Bloated Financial Sector
Paul Bentley
A Thinly Veiled Nuclear Threat?
Finesse Moreno-Rivera
Biden’s Marijuana Pardons Really Aren’t That Impressive
Steve Kelly
Colonizing Montana Wilderness in 2022
Thomas Knapp
And Now We Return to Our Scheduled Programming: Presidential Election Theater
November 16, 2022
Linda Pentz Gunter
Another COPOut: Kerry Uses “Last Chance” Climate Summit to Push Nuclear Power
Binoy Kampmark
The Secret Wars of the US Imperium
Patrick Mazza
Midterms Reveal Progressive Possibilities in a Changing Nation
Medea Benjamin - Nicolas J. S. Davies
Congressional Amendment Opens Floodgates for War Profiteers and a Major Ground War on Russia
Thomas Knapp
Election 2022: Time for the “Spoiler” Whining
Howard Lisnoff
Against War? You’ve Got to be Kidding!
Ahmed Diaa Dardir
Dahmerism: The Highest Stage of Liberal Identitarianism
George Ochenski
The End of the Road for Trump
Jonah Raskin
Musings on Adam Hochschild at the Mechanics Institute
Dean Baker
Dodging the Health Care Cost Horror Story of the Austerity Gang
Elliott MIller
Ken Burns, US and the Holocaust
CounterPunch News Service
Court Grants Temporary Reprieve for Montana’s Wolves
November 15, 2022
Gabriel Kuhn
Sports Activism: The Next Episode
Paul Street
When Connie Comes Marching Home
Patrick Cockburn
The Perils of Being a Foreign Correspondent During Election-Time
Melvin Goodman
The Mid-Term Elections And American Foreign Policy
Robert Hunziker
Amazon Rainforest Crisis Report at COP27
Dave Lindorff
Let’s Hear It for Justice Sam Alito, America’s Robed Ayatollah!
Ramzy Baroud
For Lula’s Victory to Matter: A Proposal for a Unified Palestinian Foreign Policy
Lily Meyersohn
California Doctors Sue Over Covid ‘Gag Bill’
Jacob G. Hornberger
The Anti-Russian Paranoia
Binoy Kampmark
A Grotesque, Ceremonial Observance
Rajan Menon
Fighting a War on the Wrong Planet
November 14, 2022
Patrick Cockburn
Trump is Still the Demon King of US Politics
Sonali Kolhatkar
Democrats Didn’t Win, They Simply Held the Line
Sam Pizzigati
Election 2022’s Grandest Victors?
Deborah Barsky
What Was Humanity’s First Cultural Revolution?
Peter Bach
Letter from London: Waterloo Sunset
Marcy Winograd
7 Things You Can Do to Stop the War in Ukraine
Dave Lindorff
Let’s Hear It for Justice Sam Alito!
Lawrence Wittner
Conservative Governance has Undermined U.S. Life Expectancy
Brad Wolf
“Subpoenas” Served on U.S. Weapons Manufacturers
Mel Gurtov - Larry Kirsch
Israel’s Religious Terrorists
Rob Okun
Seeking a Vaccine Against Meanness and Hate
Weekend Edition
November 11, 2022
Friday - Sunday
CounterPunch Staff
Our Last Chance