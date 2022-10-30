Philly Judge Blows Off Mumia Abu-Jamal’s Latest Appeal

October 30, 2022
With Assist From Reform DA Krasner’s Office
by Dave Lindorff
Despite overwhelming evidence that Mumia Abu-Jamal has never had a fair trial, that his conviction was won through judicial bias and interference, fabricated police testimony, prosecutorial misconduct and that political interference (including by the governor’s office), has sabotaged his appeals process over the years, DA Larry Krasner has never had his revamped and enlarged Conviction Review office take up this most prominent legacy case.
CounterPunch contributor DAVE LINDORFF is a producer along with MARK MITTEN on a forthcoming feature-length documentary film on the life of Ted Hall and his wife of 51 years, Joan Hall. A Participant Film, “A Compassionate Spy” is directed by STEVE JAMES and will premiere Sept. 2 at the Venice Film Festival. Lindorff is also writing a book on Ted Hall titled “A Spy for No Country,” to be published in Fall 2023 by Prometheus Press.
