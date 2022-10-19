Home
$0.00
Articles
CP+
Subscribe
Donate
Books
Login
Merch
Archives
Podcasts
About
Search
Privacy Policy
Media of the Day
☰
October 19, 2022
by
Josh Frank
New from
CounterPunch
CounterPunch+
What My Grandmother Talked About When She Talked About Whiteness
See If You Are Really Real
Extremism, the BBC, and Why the Center Cannot Hold
Masters of Perfidy
Liberals and Magical Thinking
Subscribe to get CP+ exclusive content
October 19, 2022
Linda Pentz Gunter
60 Years of Luck: The Cuban Missile Crisis was a Warning, So Why Did the Nuclear Arms Race Escalate?
Alfred W. McCoy
The New Cold War Heats Up Asia
Vijay Prashad
Charting the Rise of Anti-French Sentiment Across Northern Africa
W. T. Whitney
Cuban Adjustment Act of US Still Privileges Cuban Migrants, Hurts Cuba
Binoy Kampmark
The Implosion of Liz Truss
Charlotte Dennett
Beyond the Politics of Despair: an Interview With Marianne Williamson
Ramzy Baroud
The Other Russia-West War: Why Some African Countries are Abandoning Paris, Joining Moscow
George Ochenski
Trump 2024? Ain’t Gonna Happen
Jon Hochschartner
Claymation Dreams, Chicken Run, and Animal Liberation
Dean Baker
Inflation, Inflation, Inflation and Social Security
October 18, 2022
Patrick Mazza
Our Human Irony: Fire People on a Fire Planet
Patrick Bond
In South Africa, Resistance Rises to the World Bank’s Climate-Killing Mega-Projects
Dean Baker
Looking for the Good News About Inflation
Erik Molvar
A Peek Behind the Curtain at BLM’s Wild Horse and Burro problems
Robert Moore
Back From the Brink: Preventing Nuclear War in Ukraine
Diana Block
The Terrorist Designation is a Crime Against Us: An interview with Tahreer Jaber
Oscar Zambrano
Stubborn American Racism
Andrew Moss
Democracy is An Act of Moral Imagination
Binoy Kampmark
Charles III: Architectural Meddler and Saboteur
Steven Rosenfeld
The Next Phase in the Voting Wars
Richard C. Gross
The Great Pretender
Jennie L. Durant
Climate Change and the Precarious Future of Bees
Haiti Action Committee
Oppose US and UN military intervention in Haiti!
October 17, 2022
Patrick Cockburn
Bad Leaders, Declining Nations: UK, Italy and Russia
Steven Higgs
Is Humanity Destined to Self Destruct?
Sam Pizzigati
What Threatens Florida More, Hurricanes or the Rich?
Eric Draitser
What’s Putin’s Game With Nuclear Threats?
Jake Johnston
De Facto Haitian Authorities Call for (Another) Foreign Military Intervention
Robert Hunziker
Surging Methane
Sonali Kolhatkar
What Social Security Should Really Be Paying to Survive in This Economy
Medea Benjamin - Marcy Winograd
Nuclear Extortion? Abolish Nuclear Weapons
Rose Miriam Elizalde
Cuba: A Tale of Two Hurricanes
Howard Lisnoff
Nineteen Seventy-Two: Year of Revolt
Cathy Breen
Little Amal
Cesar Chelala
The Reason for All Wars
Weekend Edition
October 14, 2022
Friday - Sunday
Becky Grant
A Year of Milestones for CounterPunch
Sasan Fayazmanesh
The Tragedy of the Islamic Republic and the Progressives’ Dilemma
Stephen F. Eisenman
Armageddon Now or “The Last Man”
Henry Giroux
The Nazification of American Society and the Scourge of Violence
Jeffrey St. Clair
Criminalizing Journalism
Eve Ottenberg
The Scandal of Congressional Stock Trading
Manolo De Los Santos
Cuba in the Eye of Washington’s Hurricane
Michael Leonardi
Italy’s 100 Nuclear Weapons: Nuclear Proliferation and European Hypocrisy
Paul Street
We Need a Green Wave: Confronting “Blue Tsunami” Bullshit on Abortion Rights
Roger Harris
US Foreign Policy Impasse Over Venezuela