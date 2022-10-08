This time Eric welcomes David Roth of Defector and The Distraction podcast back to CounterPunch to talk union organizing in Minor League Baseball and why this long overdue event is such a big deal. Eric and David explore the inner workings of Herschel Walker’s mind and campaign in fruitless search for meaning and sanity while also considering the bizarre Saudi-Trump phenomenon known as LIV Golf and what it could possibly be. Oh, and they also talk NY Mets and MLB playoffs, so you’ll know when to tune out. Don’t miss the latest CounterPunch Radio!