The Biggest Losers

by

Some pieces of news are too small to be observed by radar and other news items escape notice by flying beneath it. But some big news escapes notice simply because it is so big and people are too absorbed in the details of events to see the larger picture. What is being missed is the way in which the balance of power in the world is being changed by the Ukraine war.

Russia is likely to be the great loser, as many now take for granted. It failed after the invasion of 24 February to occupy Ukraine and has gone on failing ever since. A state that was supposed to be strong enough to confront Nato turns out to be incapable of holding territory at Kharkiv, a few miles from the Russian frontier.

But the European Union is also a loser. Its members can no longer draw on cheap Russian gas, putting it at a disadvantage when it comes to competing with the US and China. Energy hungry industries like aluminum, steel, fertilisers and glass in the EU will all be hit. The EU’s GDP growth rate was already well behind that of the US since the financial crash in 2008/9 and even further behind China and the East Asian states.

This article in Foreign Policy by Jeff D Colgan of Brown University argues that since President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine on 24 February – and we entered a period of military and economic warfare in Europe – the door has opened for a return to a bipolar world. This once pitted the US against the USSR, then from 1991 the US dominated alone until the financial crash of 2008/9, when other powers, notably Russia had greater sway in the world.

But since the start of the Ukraine war, we are once more in a bipolar world in which the US competes with China, with Europe dropping in the rankings and Russia a husk if what it once was. It seems to me to be a bit oversimple, but worth thinking about, particularly the point about the competitive decline of the EU.

Cockburn’s Picks

The Faridaily sub-stack is one of the few Russian news outlets that appears to have access to the Russian elite and reports in a nuanced and objective way on what they are thinking and doing. Here are some excerpts from an article on Thursday: