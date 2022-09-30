Corporate America Suddenly OK with Paying Taxes…?

This past May, the Wall Street Journal released a bombshell report on trends in American CEO pay. According to the Journal’s analysis, median CEO pay at American S&P 500 companies rose to a record-setting $14.7 million in 2021, with the 25 highest-grossing CEOs earning at least $35 million and the top nine each at least earning a whopping $50 million.

The Journal has now just published new numbers that add another shocking layer to our ongoing national executive pay horror. Turns out that our top corporations, outfits that have been claiming for years that taxes on corporations disincentivize hiring and R&D, actually don’t mind paying higher taxes — so long as they can line CEO pockets in the process.

Over the past three years, the new Journal analysis shows, roughly three dozen major corporations paid a combined total of just under $2.1 billion in corporate taxes on executive compensation they could not claim as a legitimate business expense. One of those companies, Tesla, forked over $447 million in one recent three-year period for nondeductible compensation, 40 percent of the company’s entire tax expense.

How did all this happen? One of the few progressive pieces of the hugely regressive 2017 GOP Tax Cuts and Jobs Act limited corporate tax deductions for all forms of executive compensation to $1 million. Previously, that $1 million deductibility cap did not apply to stock options and other forms of so-called “performance” pay. In other words, the bigger the bonuses firms awarded their executives, the less they paid in taxes. The 2017 law closed that perverse loophole.

If S&P 500 companies really cared about keeping their tax bills modest, if they really cared about having enough cash on hand to hire new workers and explore new products, they wouldn’t be continuing to pay higher taxes to engorge their top officers. By my own calculations, for every $100 a corporation dedicates to nondeductible executive pay, the corporation and its executive pay a combined $58.81 in corporate profit and individual income taxes at the federal and state levels. In other words, to keep their top execs on the easiest of easy streets, corporations are paying state and federal taxes on their nondeductible executive pay at nearly a 60 percent rate.

On the other hand, for every $100 a corporation uses to increase a worker’s annual pay from $40,000 to $50,000, the corporation and its employee would pay just a combined $26 in federal and state taxes. The tax rates go even lower for companies that choose to use their cash to raise the pay of minimum-wage workers to $15 an hour or hire additional workers at annual salaries of $40,000.

Why do corporations pay their executives so handsomely even when paying workers would be much more cost effective? Two words: corporate greed. Companies like to claim they pay executives generously because marketplace competition leaves no choice: To attract top executive “talent,” companies have to pay top rates. But the facts don’t bear that out.