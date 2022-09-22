A Deafening Silence on Wolves

It’s September, the deadline for a U.S. Fish and Wildlife decision on relisting wolves, and yet not a word from USFWS Director Martha Williams, recently a guest speaker at the annual Congressional Sportsmen’s Caucus supported by the Safari Club and other trophy organizations.

Rarely have so many comments been delivered on an issue as there has been on relisting wolves. Much like the last Fish, Wildlife and Parks meeting, the level of comments supporting wolves far exceeded any comments to kill them, but the result was only to lower the kill by four wolves.

I hear that USFWS views this issue as too political and will wait until after the elections to likely announce that they will not relist. I hope I am wrong; in a democracy, an informed majority should have a voice. It is like the Electoral College; you may win the popular vote, but the presidency can be decided by Nebraska.

We know that Fish, Wildlife and Parks is not counting wolves as they should, the iPom method relies on hunters without on the ground surveying done by biologists, and Idaho and Montana allegedly manipulate the iPom system for a population count that allows more wolf killing. Yet, USFWS appears willing to accept these flawed numbers as a basis for not relisting.

How is it that livestock interests, supported by senators Tester and Daines, still rule the West? This heavily subsidized industry, which gives little to Montana’s economy, has overgrazed our public lands, and yet demands predator destruction, is past its time. Agriculture now produces seven percent of Montana’s revenue. Agriculture added 921 jobs from 2008 to 2018. By comparison, the Outdoor Industry Association estimates that there is just over $7B in consumer spending in Montana from outdoor recreation, creating 71,000 jobs.