PEN Oakland announces the Winners of the 33rd Annual Josephine Miles Awards for Excellence

Jefferson Morley Receives an Award from PEN Oakland

Oakland, CA—Called by The New York Times “The Blue Collar PEN,” PEN Oakland announces the Winners of the 33rd Annual PEN Oakland Josephine Miles Awards. The 2022 PEN Oakland Award winners will be formally recognized on Saturday, December 3, from 2:00-5:00 P.M. PST. This will be a virtual event. A link will be sent at a later date. This event is free and open to the public.

PEN Oakland Josephine Miles Awards, named for the late poet and Professor at the University of California at Berkeley, were created to provide recognition for outstanding literary achievement from the entire spectrum of America’s diverse literary community. In addition there is an Adelle Foley Award, a Reginald Martin Award for Excellence in Criticism, a Reginald Lockett Lifetime Achievement Award and a Gary Webb Anti -Censorship Award. This year’s Gary Webb Anti-Censorship Award goes to Jefferson Morely editor of the JFK Facts blog. Mr. Morley has uncovered facts about the Kennedy assassination overlooked by the Warren Commission and other authors. The full list:

The 2022 PEN Oakland Award Recipients Are

Josephine Miles Award

Chandra Prescod-Weinstein, The Disordered Cosmos: A Journey Into Dark Matter, Spacetime, and Dreams Deferred (Bold Type Books)

Susana Praver-Perez, Hurricanes, Love Affairs & Other Disasters (Nomadic Press)

Alison Bechdel, The Secret to Human Strength (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

The late Gloria Gervitz, translated from Spanish by Mark Schafer, Migrations: Poem, 1976-2020 (New York Review of Books)

Joan Steinau Lester, Loving Before Loving: A Marriage in Black and White (University of Wisconsin Press)

CAConrad, Amanda Paradise, Resurrect Extinct Vibration (Wave Books)

Talib Kweli, Vibrate Higher (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

Adelle Foley Award

Rusty Morrison

Second Annual Reginald Martin Award for Excellence in Criticism

Judy Grahn, Eruptions of Inanna: Justice, Gender and Erotic Power (Sinister Wisdom, Inc. and Nightboat Books)

Gary Webb Anti-Censorship Award

Jefferson Morley

Reginald Lockett Lifetime Achievement Award:

Nellie Wong

Bruce Anderson