September 18, 2022

Britain in the Bardo

UK Elite Creates a Cult to Keep Queen as their Screen

by Chris Floyd

Photograph Source: Library and Archives Canada - CC BY 2.0

The relentless display of public mourning we’re seeing during Britain’s week in the bardo is not merely a matter of “paying respects” to the departed queen. It goes far beyond that. It’s clear that the government, the “loyal opposition” and the media are together constructing a quasi-religious cult around Elizabeth Windsor to try to shore up a failed, corrupt, egregiously unjust power system that has lost all legitimacy.

To read this article, log in here or subscribe here.
If you are logged in but can't read CP+ articles, check the status of your access here
In order to read CP+ articles, your web browser must be set to accept cookies.

Chris Floyd is a columnist for CounterPunch Magazine. His blog, Empire Burlesque, can be found at www.chris-floyd.com. His twitter feed is @empireburlesque. His Instagram is www.instagram.com/cfloydtn/.

Pressure Drops

Empire Burlesque

Hook Line and Sinker

Bottomlines

Borderzone Notes

Eurozone Notes

CounterPunch Magazine Archive

Read over 400 magazine and newsletter back issues here

Support CounterPunch

Make a tax-deductible monthly or one-time donation and enjoy access to CP+.  Donate Now

Support our evolving Subscribe Area and enjoy access to all Subscribers content.  Subscribe