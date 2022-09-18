Britain in the Bardo

September 18, 2022
UK Elite Creates a Cult to Keep Queen as their Screen
by Chris Floyd
The relentless display of public mourning we’re seeing during Britain’s week in the bardo is not merely a matter of “paying respects” to the departed queen. It goes far beyond that. It’s clear that the government, the “loyal opposition” and the media are together constructing a quasi-religious cult around Elizabeth Windsor to try to shore up a failed, corrupt, egregiously unjust power system that has lost all legitimacy.
