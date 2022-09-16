Home
September 16, 2022
by
Josh Frank
Weekend Edition
September 16, 2022
Friday - Sunday
Stanley L. Cohen
Twitter: Platform of Exchange … Vehicle of Duplicity
Patrick Cockburn
Luring Doctors from Poorer Countries is the UK’s Quiet Scandal
Jeffrey St. Clair
Let Us Now Praise Infamous Animals
Paul Street
The Post-Roe Horror is a Bipartisan Production
Eve Ottenberg
The Chuckleheads Take Charge
Erin McCarley
It’s a Capitalism-Induced Ecological Crisis
Theia Chatelle
The New Fight for Mobility Justice
Todd Miller
Where Sports and Deportation Meet: ICE Is Removing People on the Same Planes Used to Transport Teams
Daniel Falcone
Another Noble Dream: AP African American Studies and the Objectivity Question
Robert Hunziker
Monumental Plans to Fix the Planet
Ramzy Baroud
‘Avenging Sabra and Shatila’: On Israeli Massacres and Palestinian Resistance
Ron Jacobs
Nationalism: A Satanic Religion
Sen. Patrick Leahy
On the Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh
Louis Proyect
Jacobin, Air-Conditioning, and Productivist Nonsense
Kim C. Domenico
Making Your Hippie Life Matter
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
Maskless Dystopia
Wes Jackson – Robert Jensen
Human-Carbon Nature
Liz Theoharis
No More Sacrifices
Pradeep Baisakh
The Last Mile Vaccination
Raouf Halaby
Queen Elizabeth’s Boycott of Israel
Matthew Stevenson
Letter From Crimea: Averell Harriman and Alger Hiss at Yalta
Tanupriya Singh
Violence Against Indigenous Women Grows in Vancouver Amid ‘Apathy and Injustice’
Bernie Sanders
On the Shambles of the American Health Care System and the Need for Medicare-for-All
Scott Tucker
Covid Vaccines: Viral Evolution, Political Revolution
Thomas Knapp
DeSantis’s Costly Political Stunts Turn Florida’s Taxpayers Into Involuntary Presidential Campaign Contributors
Roger Harris
Biden’s Battle for the Soul of the Nation
David Yearsley
Jarman’s Jubilee: Funeral Music for Elizabeth Windsor
Ruth London
A Compassionate Spy: What Happened Next?
Nicky Reid
You Can’t Fight MAGA Fascism Without Smashing Biden’s Republic
Leonard C. Goodman
Why It’s Time to Declassify the Documents From Trump’s Basement
Doug Storm
A Crash Course in the Works of H. Bruce Franklin … with H. Bruce Franklin
Anthony Cook
Close the Medicaid Coverage Gap
Binoy Kampmark
When Killers Become Choosers: Resurrecting the Thylacine and Other Species
Sam Carliner
No, MAGA Republicans Are Not Anti-War Allies
Robert Koehler
Bob’s Rhubarb Lounge
Laura Flanders
On War and Walking Away
Yves Engler
Remember the Victims of Britain’s Monarchy and Empire
Rivera Sun
We Have a Violence Problem – Campaign Nonviolence Strives to Solve It
Bob Topper
Attack on Religious Liberty?
Malik Diamond
Running Out of Boundaries
Melinda Burrell
Can Kindness Curb Conflict? The Science of the Smile
Stephen Martin
How and Why China Leads the Way to the Great Reset of Deep State Unipolarity
Andrew Stewart
On Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Alt-Right Trolls, and Racism in JRR Tolkein’s Writings
September 15, 2022
Phil Butland
The Queen is Dead. Republic Now!
Andrew Bacevich
Russia’s Underperforming Military (and Our Own)