Bannon: Another Trumpeter in the Dumpster

Remember, Trump has never won the popular vote — and since he had the lowest approval ratings of any recent president there’s a far greater likelihood he would lose again in 2024 than muster a majority of American voters. Thus, should the GOP suffer significant mid-term losses it would be blamed on Trump and destroy his chances of being the party’s candidate in 2024.

Facing that conundrum, he has displayed the desperation of a cornered animal, recently demanding the FBI and Department of Justice “reinstate” him as president. Of course there’s exactly zero constitutional authority to do any such thing.

The wheels of justice turn slowly in the U.S., but turn they do. Bannon is already convicted and will go to jail. Given that, perhaps the GOP should realize its best bet is to move on from the past to a future that doesn’t include the corrupt ex-president nor any of his equally corrupt cabal.