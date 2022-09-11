Gerald Horne on the Counterrevolution of 1836

September 11, 2022
Deep in the Fascist Heart of Texas
by Andrew Stewart
Dr. Gerald Horne, who hold the the Moores Chair of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston, maintains his high-velocity writing pace with a new volume about the founding of the Lone Star State, The Counter-Revolution of 1836: Texas Slavery & Jim Crow and the Roots of U. S. Fascism from International […]
Andrew Stewart is a documentary film maker and reporter who lives outside Providence. His film, AARON BRIGGS AND THE HMS GASPEE, about the historical role of Brown University in the slave trade, is available for purchase on Amazon Instant Video or on DVD.
