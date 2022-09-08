Home
September 8, 2022
by
Josh Frank
September 08, 2022
Melvin Goodman
Sino-American Relations: Breaking The Gordian Knot
John Pilger
Silencing the Lambs: How Propaganda Works
Patrick Mazza
Ocean City, Cities in the Ocean
David Rosen
America: The Land of Inequality
John Laforge
Nuclear Reactors and Weapons Electrify a Warzone
Binoy Kampmark
The Harlot’s Score: Blood Money and the LIV Golf Tournament
Thomas Knapp
Does Sparing the Rod Really Spoil the Child?
Steve Fraser
A Short History of the Tyranny of the Supreme Court
Lauren Thompson
Supreme Court’s Selective Reading of US History Ignored 19th-Century Women’s Support for ‘Voluntary Motherhood’
Corey Rosen
Can Employee Ownership Help Save Capitalism from Itself?
Nancy Snyder
Will Gavin Newsom Finally Help California’s Farmworkers?
Andrew Moss
Clear the Smokescreen from Immigration Policy
John Kendall Hawkins
An Interview with Dr. Rick Staggenborg, Soldiers for Peace International
September 07, 2022
Todd Miller
After Years of Tribal Resistance, DHS Finishes Its “Virtual Wall” on the Tohono O’odham Nation
Bradley Kaye
Is the War in Ukraine Driven by International Agriculture Monopolies?
W. T. Whitney
Plebiscite Vote in Chile Rejects Proposed New Constitution
Linda Pentz Gunter
Collective Madness: Zaporizhzhia is the Poster Child for Abandoning the Use of Nuclear Power
Paul Street
Joe Biden’s Big “Save the Soul of the Nation” Speech
Ramzy Baroud
The Road to Fascism: How the War in Ukraine is Changing Europe
Medea Benjamin - Nicolas J. S. Davies
Peace Talks Essential as War Rages on in Ukraine
Binoy Kampmark
Casting Malevolent Shadows: Liz Truss Wins the Tory Leadership
Thomas Klikauer
Ukraine’s Azov Battalion: Neo-Nazis or Russian Propaganda?
Mel Gurtov
Brazil’s Election and the Future of the Amazon
Mitchell Nathanson
The Next Big Labor Battle Might be Minor League Baseball
Robert Koehler
Staring Into the Eyes of the Wolf
Carolyn McGiffert Ekedahl
What Wasn’t His
September 06, 2022
Patrick Cockburn
Why Putin’s Failure in Ukraine will be as Momentous as Gorbachev’s in Russia
Binoy Kampmark
The Helsingin Sanomat Case: Prosecuting Journalists in Finland
Alfred de Zayas
The Flaws in the “Assessment” Report of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights on China
Sam Pizzigati
Our Super Rich Are Fretting About Their Great-Great-Grandkids
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Brewing Pandemic Pestilence
William A. Cohn
Doubting Thomas and the Fallen Court
Nick Licata
Democracies have Prosecuted Corrupt Leaders – America Can Too
Thomas Knapp
Joe Biden’s Battle for “the Soul of This Nation” is a Fascist versus Fascist Cage Match
Lawrence Wittner
What I Learned About Governments by Reading Classified Documents
Thomas Stephens
Constitutional Law and Class Struggle
Andrea Joseph-McCatty
Black Girls are More Than 4 Times as Likely to Get Suspended Than White Girls, But Hiring More Teachers of Color is Only Part of the Solution
Dean Baker
Silliness About the Jump in Labor Force Participation
Phil Knight
Our Forests are a Sanctuary
September 05, 2022
Patrick Cockburn
Why Gorbachev Was One of the Greatest Failures in History
John P. Ruehl
Where Does Russia Receive Its Aid From?
Walden Bello
Gorbachev Rode the Tiger and Ended Up Inside It
Sonali Kolhatkar
By Refusing to Prioritize Drivers’ Safety, UPS Risks Major Strike
Ralph Nader
How About a Civic Group to Oppose a Cashless Society?
Mark Weisbrot
Labor Day: Unions Have a Stake in Ending Minority Rule in the United States